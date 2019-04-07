Lakewood Writer Featured in Gig Harbor Living Local Magazine

Submitted by Justin Teerlinck.

Lakewood artist and author Jennifer Preston Chushcoff was featured in the April, 2019 Gig Harbor Living Local Magazine. The article centers on her book WA is Water, which took first place IPPY Award in 2017.

Her genre-defying “eco–ppreciation” work blends photography, poetry, scientific research, and meditations on bioregional issues. Her ethereal paintings and sculpture have appeared in art installations and galleries throughout the South Sound. Water, in all its forms, continues to be her main focus. Read the article online or pick up a copy where Living Local is distributed to find out more.