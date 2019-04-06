Steilacoom Town Adminstrator April 5 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – April 16, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – April 8, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – May 2, 2019, at 2 PM at the Community Center

Preservation and Review Board – April 24, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Small Cell Public Hearing:

The Steilacoom Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on a proposed small cell wireless facilities ordinance at its next meeting on April 8, 2019. Under a new FCC order, wireless providers will be able to use existing light and utility poles in the right-of-way as supports for new antennas to provide high speed wireless service. The proposed ordinance provides regulations to minimize the visual impact of these types of facilities in line with the FCC order. A copy of the proposed ordinance is available on the Town’s website, townofsteilacoom.org.

The hearing will be at 6:30 PM in the Town Hall. The Commission will make recommendations regarding the proposed ordinance to the Town Council following the hearing.

Monopoly:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom is collecting the Monopoly board pieces being distributed by Albertsons and Safeway.

If you are not playing the Monopoly game yourself and would like to help the children in our community, please collect the game pieces that are distributed with your purchases. You can place your game pieces in a container at the container at the Public Works office.

Public Safety:

Fraud Alerts:

Traditionally at this time of year and this year has been no exception, individuals will receive phone calls, emails, texts, etc. from individuals claiming to be from the IRS, Social Security, or even the utility company threatening dire consequences unless the individual provide them funds via gift card, credit, cash, etc. These are scams. Most governmental agencies will never demand immediate payment especially not one utilizing a gift card. If you receive such a call, do not provide the individual any information, simply hang up.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew commenced mowing rights-of-way; performed sign maintenance; continued applying torch-down pavement markings throughout Town; swept streets; and performed other maintenance activities.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

Staff continued discussion with the contractor and other agencies concerning constructability and traffic control alternatives for this upcoming project. A pre-construction meeting is scheduled for April 19, 2019.

PSE is in the process of relocating gas mains along the project corridor commencing. We anticipate this work will continue for one to two more weeks and create traffic delays. Please start taking alternate commuting routes.

Pacific-Washington Street Project:

The contractor continued installation of the sewer main along Pacific Street. We anticipate this project will take approximately 2 months. The contractor also commenced installation of conduit for new electric cable.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections of the conduit installation on Pacific Street; continued installing new wire on First Street; installed a permanent service in Birch Hill Estates; installed a new fan in pump #3 at the Sunnyside pump station; responded to an unplanned power outage on Martin Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on the Pacific/Washington Street project; hauled project spoils from the lower yard; repaired a water service in the 900 block of Birch Street; changed out water meters in the 2300 block of Maple Street and the 1400 block of Randolph Lane; assisted the Electric crew with the unplanned power outage on Martin Street; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew mowed various parks and grounds throughout Town; installed new bark at the Public Safety Building; performed seasonal maintenance on power equipment; and performed other grounds and facility maintenance.

Other:

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

What’s Age Got to Do with It?

Friday, April 12, 3 p.m.

Dori Gillam welcomes individuals from every generation to explore how to begin valuing all ages in this interactive and fun talk. Discuss how to talk about age and aging in a more positive, affirming way.

The Hidden Crime of Human Trafficking

Friday, May 10, 3 p.m.

Khurshida Begum shares her human trafficking survivor story and explains how sadly it can happen in every neighborhood. Learn how to recognize vulnerable people, identify red flags, find resources, develop appropriate responses, and understand why this hidden crime can happen in any community.

Escape from Prison Island!

Friday, June 14, 3 p.m.

Colleen Frakes tells her story in comic book form of growing up on McNeil Island, where both her parents worked at the McNeil Island Correction Center. Learn the unusual history of McNeil Island, including haunted trees, escape attempts, con artists and a resident sea monster!

All events are held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom. Friends of Steilacoom Library sponsor these free events in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. For information about these and events, visit www.piercecountylibrary.org.