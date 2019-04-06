Obituary Notices – April 6, 2019

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: DeForest Matteson, Jr.; Albertha Stull; Roxann Kopp.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Dennis Patrick Callanan; Curtis Gerald Lemar; Patty Malloy; Tina Marie McDonald; Helen S. Van Volkenburg
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
