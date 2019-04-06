O’Ban congratulates Daffodil princesses of 28th Legislative District

Sen. Steve O’Ban extended the following congratulations after the Daffodil Festival court honored today in the Legislature with a Senate resolution.The group includes several young women from high schools in Sen. O’Ban’s legislative district.

Tatiana Crichton from Bethel High School

Linda Tran from Clover Park High School

Sharon Ryu from Curtis High School

Megan Van from Foss High School

Emily Young from Lakes High School

“The Daffodil Festival is a beloved tradition here in Pierce County and it’s always a proud achievement to be chosen for the royal court. All of the young women worked very hard to get where they are. I congratulate them all, but especially Ms. Chrichton, Ms. Tran, Ms. Ryu, Ms. Van and Ms. Young. Thank you for representing our district so well.”

“The Royalty program benefits the Princesses in many ways, from developing the confidence and poise necessary to speak in front of a crowd, to learning how to organize their time to fit everything into an incredibly tight schedule. They learn social graces that will enable them to feel comfortable in many different situations, because the Festival caters to the benefit of many different viewpoints that build the County the Princesses serve. They have the opportunity to meet and interact with people of all ages, economic levels, and different lifestyles, from local community and government leaders, to children from all areas of Pierce County. Most importantly, they build a lifetime of beautiful memories, shared with 22 other young women experiencing the magic of the Daffodil Festival right alongside them.” – DaffodilFestival.org