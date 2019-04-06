Library Board to discuss trustee opening, potential new libraries and other issues

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss recruiting for an upcoming vacancy on the board, potential new libraries in Lakewood, Tillicum and Sumner, services at the Fife Pierce County Library, and address other issues at the board’s monthly meeting at the Fife Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife, on Wednesday, April 10, at 3:30 p.m.

At the April meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.

Recruiting Board of Trustee member: The Library Systemis seeking a community-focused, engaged leader to be a member of its Board of Trustees. The successful applicant will help shape and guide library service throughout the Library System. Trustee Donna Albers’ term on the board ends in August. Trustees are non-paid positions and may be appointed for five-year terms and serve up to two consecutive terms. Trustees advocate for the Library System, approve budgets, adopt policies, and plan for the Library’s future.

Potential new libraries: The Library System is developing plans to gather input and an understanding of the public's interest and readiness to relocate and replace the current Lakewood, Tillicum and Sumner Pierce County Libraries. In 2009 the Library completed a Facilities Master Plan, Pierce County Library 2030, which provided a detailed analysis of library facilities, their use, and a proposal for facility needs in the future. Pierce County Library 2030 included a library services visioning process and gathered input from more than 5,000 community members, community leaders and stakeholders. The Library is currently updating the Facilities Master Plan.

Fife Library services: The board will tour the Fife Library and hear how the community is responding to their first public library and the newest Pierce County Library, now eight years old. The 6,000 square foot library with skilled staff and rich resources has been delivering on its promise to the 10,000 Fife residents with spaces and places for learning, enjoying and connecting as a community. In 2018 staff rearranged books, movies, and other materials at the Fife Library, so people can more easily browse and find materials. The new shelving makes a greater use of the space and allows for more open areas for people to gather, study and work collaboratively. The library is highly loved and used by residents, with 7,400 registered card holders checking out 74,000 books, movies and other items from the library last year. Fife boasts 74 percent of its residents have active library cards, with many of the cards serving entire families!