Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension Construction Continues This Week

Water line work will begin on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Ave. to 6th St., starting with the section from Division Ave. to 3rd St. in front of Kaiser Permanente. The contractor will work on utilities in the intersection of MLK Jr. Way and S. 11th St., resulting in a northbound lane closure on MLK Jr. Way for one block. In the Stadium District, crews will resume stormwater work on N. 1st St. The contractor continues underground electrical work on Commerce St. near the 705 onramp. Crews continue creating foundations for power poles along Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

What

Construction and traffic closures on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, N. 1st Street, Commerce Street, and Stadium Way.

When

Week of April 8

Where

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Earnest Brazill St. to S. 11th St. – northbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King J. Way from Division Ave to 3rd St – lane restrictions and then intersection closure at MLK Jr. Way and 3rd St. To access Kaiser Permanente’s parking garage, follow J Street to 3rd Street. Access to Kaiser’s front driveway is available from 3rd Street.

N. 1st St. from Stadium Thriftway to Yakima Ave – northbound lane closure.

Commerce Street from 7th St. to 705 onramp – northbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way in between 15th St and Division – lane restrictions.

Stadium Way: southbound lane closure; use detours.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.