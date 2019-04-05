U.P. is moving Administration Offices

After years of planning and weeks of preparations, the City of U.P.’s administrative offices are finally moving to their new home in the Civic Building.

In order to complete the move as efficiently and quickly as possible, City Hall will close on Friday, April 12 and on Monday, April 15. Offices will open for business as usual again on Tuesday, April 16. At this point, it is anticipated that the City Council meeting scheduled for April 15 will be held in the old City Hall in Windmill Village.

The move to the Civic Building will benefit the City in several ways. “First of all, it will enable our citizens to access the majority of their civic services—City Hall offices, Police and the Library—in one central location,” said City Manager Steve Sugg. “The Civic Building is a modern structure that offers maximum accessibility to all residents and a safer work environment for our employees.”

Sugg also notes that by vacating the City’s current Windmill Village offices, the property will become available for future commercial development. “This is important because the old City Hall parcel is under contract to a private sector developer. When they are ready to proceed with redevelopment of the site, they will want to begin construction quickly,” Sugg said.

The City’s new offices in the Civic Building will be located on the second and third floors. As a result, the University Place Police Department will move from its previous location in the Civic Building to new offices in the same building. When this move is complete later this month, the public will be able to visit the department through a lobby that faces Drexler Drive (3612 Drexler Dr. W.).

“We appreciate the public’s patience with us as we get closer to making the move and hope that everyone will also be patient with us as we get established in our new space,” Sugg said.