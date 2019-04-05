Puget Sound’s Senior Theatre Festival to Showcase Student Directors

Submitted by Isabel Lane.

University of Puget Sound’s Senior Theatre Festival (STF) will begin April 5-6 at Norton Clapp Theatre. Presented over three weekends, the festival features three plays directed by Puget Sound seniors Jack Aldisert, Hanna Woods, and Carly Dryden.

The series will kickoff with three performances of Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler directed by Aldisert. It will continue in late April and early May with productions of Christopher Fry’s The Lady’s Not for Burning and Paula Vogel’s How I Learned to Drive, directed by Woods and Dryden respectively.

“The first time I read The Lady’s Not for Burning it delighted me,” says Woods. “I was equally delighted on the second reading. By the third reading, it was clear that this was no fluke, and I must direct this play.”

“The play is concerned with enormous metaphysical mystery and other quite large and important things, but it is constantly laughing,” continues Woods. “It cries a little bit at the enormity of life and then laughs very hard at it.”

The three plays are the final projects for Aldisert, Woods, and Dryden, as well as fellow theatre arts majors and seniors Isabel Lane, Robbie Diaz, McKenna Johnson, Clara Jacobs, and Molly McLean. The casts and crews are comprised of Puget Sound students and the productions are supported by theatre arts faculty members.

“As soon to be theatre arts professionals, the Senior Theatre Festival could be our only chance to make all the decisions,” says Isabel Lane, a senior theatre arts major and production manager of STF. “You better believe we are not taking that lightly and will be giving each performance our all.”