Milroy Bridge over Puyallup River to close April 9 for inspection

The Milroy Bridge over the Puyallup River at 66th Avenue East and River Road East will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 9 while crews perform a detailed structural inspection and general maintenance. Motorists will need to use an alternative route during the closure.

Pierce County Planning and Public Works bridge engineering staff will inspect the condition of the bridge’s structural components, perform routine maintenance, and assess the structure for future maintenance needs. Some of the structural components can be accessed only with special equipment, such as an under-bridge inspection truck, which necessitates closing the roadway.

Pierce County road crews will repair various areas of the bridge deck, sweep the road and replace wood planks on the sidewalks if needed.

This work is performed every other year as part of Pierce County’s bridge inspection program that ensures the safety of the traveling public and the longevity of the county’s transportation infrastructure.

The Milroy Bridge is a steel truss bridge that connects state Route 167 (River Road East) and North Levee Road East at 66th Avenue East. The bridge was built in 1931 and carries approximately 10,000 vehicles a day.