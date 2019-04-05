Library Giving Day is coming April 10

As part of National Library Week, Pierce County Library Foundation has joined libraries across Washington State for the first ever#LibraryGivingDay Wednesday, April 10.

#LibraryGivingDay is a one-day fundraising event where you can join with other people who depend on and enjoy public libraries and make a donation to your local library. Gifts to the Pierce County Library Foundation support Pierce County Library System services such as e-books, STEM classes, Pierce County READS community author events, and MakerFest.

During #LibraryGivingDay, your gift to the Pierce County Library Foundation will grow, thanks to a generous match from an anonymous donor!

For first-time donors, your gift of $50 or more will be matched dollar for dollar.

For past donors, any amount you donate greater than your last gift amount will be matched dollar for dollar.

If you become a monthly Subscriber donor, your monthly gift at any level will be matched dollar for dollar during 2019.

Thank you for your thoughtful consideration to support valued library services.

Learn more about the Pierce County Library Foundation at foundation.piercecountylibrary.org.

