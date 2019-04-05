Late night firing at JBLM April 6-18

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night mortar, artillery and demolitions training Saturday, April 6, at 8 a.m. through Thursday, April 18, at 11:59 p.m. using 60mm, 81mm, 120mm mortars; 155mm Howitzer artillery; and demolitions.

Four JBLM units are scheduled to conduct training this week and next week with mortar, artillery and demolitions. Training will occur during the day and nighttime hours.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the #JBLM Public Affairs through home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/contact/noise-and-public-disturbances.