CPTC Foundation Set to Host Scholarship Celebration Dinner

The Clover Park Technical College Foundation will recognize its 2018-19 scholarship recipients and donors at its annual Scholarship Celebration Dinner.

Scheduled for Tuesday, April 16, at 5:30 p.m. in the McGavick Conference Center at the CPTC Lakewood Campus, the dinner continues an ongoing tradition of scholarship recognition that goes back more than a decade.

“CPTC’s mission is to educate tomorrow’s workforce and provide open access to all students, and scholarships play a vital role in that effort,” CPTC Vice President for Strategic Development and Foundation Executive Director Dr. Tawny Dotson said. “This annual event gives us the opportunity to honor both the students who have earned these scholarships and the donors who have made them possible.”

Sponsored by Harkness Furniture, the event will include a keynote address by Washington State Representative Mari Leavitt from University Place. Leavitt serves as the Vice Chair of the College & Workforce Development Committee, and has expressed a desire to use the role to expand career and technical education. She earned her A.A.S. from Tacoma Community College, has a Ph.D. in Community College Leadership, and spent more than 20 years working as a college administrator.

“Our college fills a need in our community for workforce education that can help anyone achieve the career they want,” Dotson said. “We are very thankful to have Rep. Leavitt helping promote the value and need for these educational opportunities in the Washington State Legislature, and we’re excited to welcome her to campus to share her insight and experience.”

The event will feature a meal prepared by CPTC’s Culinary Arts program, and guests will also hear from a pair of student scholarship recipients. Tickets for the dinner cost $50, and sponsorship opportunities are also available at www.friendsofcloverpark.org/scholarship-dinner.

Proceeds from the event will make it possible for the CPTC Foundation to provide scholarships, emergency assistance, and vital support to the college and its students.

