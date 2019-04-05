April showers postpone South Sprague Avenue and South 38th Street ramp closures

TACOMA – Forecasted rain has delayed plans to implement temporary yet major changes near the Interstate 5 and State Route 16 interchange in Tacoma.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation need dry conditions over one weekend night to enact the changes that allow workers to enter a new phase of construction that rebuilds the collector/distributor lanes between eastbound SR 16 and southbound I-5. The work had been scheduled to occur during the night of Saturday, April 6. The contractor, Skanska, has rescheduled the work for Saturday night, April 13.

When the work does take place, crews will make the following changes that will be in place around the clock.

Crews will close the South Sprague Avenue on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 through spring.

Crews will shift eastbound SR 16 drivers headed to southbound I-5 onto newly-built SR 16 HOV lanes. During the closure, South Sprague Avenue drivers will detour to westbound SR 16, exit at South Union Avenue and merge on to eastbound SR 16, where drivers will merge into the left lanes and continue to southbound I-5.

Crews will close the eastbound ramp to South 38th Street for approximately one week. During that one week, eastbound SR 16 drivers headed to South 38th Street will detour on southbound I-5 to South 56th Street, to northbound I-5 to exit 132.

Updated HOV construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com.