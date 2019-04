The Clover Park School District Board of Directors will conduct an executive session to discuss legal issues at 5:15 p.m. in room 6/A followed by its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., on Monday, April 8, at the Student Services Center, room 4, 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

Information about school board meetings is available online or by contacting the Superintendent’s Office, 253-583-5190.