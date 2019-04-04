The Lakewood Playhouse presents Inspecting Carol

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the Fifth Show of our Landmark 80th Anniversary Season: “Inspecting Carol!” We are thrilled to announce the Lakewood Playhouse Premier of this Chaotic Comedy, which premiered at the Seattle Repertory Theatre in 1991 – Combining the best elements of both “Noises Off” and a “A Christmas Carol!”[more]

The Hilarious Comedy will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be April 19th through May 12th, 2019 with Special Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00pm (Pay What You Can Night) and 8:00pm on Thursday, May 2nd (“Pay What You Can” Actor’s Benefit). Our Ticket Prices are $26.00 (General Admission), $23.00 (Military & Seniors) and $20.00 (Students/Educators).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration, with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides, our production of “Inspecting Carol” will drop you right into the middle of this wonderful, and timely, comedy about a theatre company that puts on “A Christmas Carol” every season… even though they don’t want to put on “A Christmas Carol!”

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to announce that this production will mark the return of director Jen York, who directed our hit holiday show “It’s A Wonderful Life!”

The Production Features a Cast of Local Actors both new, and returning, to our stage; including: Brittany Griffins (M.J. McMann), Jed Slaughter (Wayne Wellacre), Steffanie Foster Gustafson (Zarah Bloch), Gunnar Ray (Luther Beatty), Dana Messina Galagan (Dorothy Tree-Hapgood), Curtis Beech (Sidney Carlton), Tim Hoban (Phil Hewlit), Shelleigh-Mairi Ferguson (“Karen” [formerly Kevin] Emery), Dennis Rolly (Larry Vauxhall), Rhoni Lozier – (Betty Andrews [Inspector]) and Mark Peterson (Walter E. Parson).

ABOUT THE SHOW: ?

A man who asks to audition at a small theater is mistaken for an informer for the National Endowment for the Arts. Everyone caters to the bewildered wannabe actor, and he is given a role in the current production, “A Christmas Carol.” Everything goes wrong, and hilarity is piled upon hilarity.

A Lakewood Playhouse Premier

Parental Advisory: This Show Contains Some Humor More Suitable for Mature Audiences

ABOUT OUR THEATRE : The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “INSPECTING CAROL” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.