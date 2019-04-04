Submitted by Tacoma Dome.

Tacoma Guitar Festival, the largest guitar event in the northwest, at the Tacoma Dome. The two day festival (April 27-28) showcases 120 vendors, guitar workshops, exhibitors and live performances.

The line-up includes Mark Holcomb, Dave Amato, Striking Matches, Angus Clark, Larry Mitchell, Terry Robb, Griff Hamlin, Carl Tosten, and Patrick Kennison.

The festival is open 9:30 am-5 pm on April 27 and 10 am-4 pm on April 28.

Event tickets ($20) are on sale now at TacomaDome.org and the Heritage Bank Box Office at the Tacoma Dome and are valid for entry on both event days.

Student discounts ($5 off) are available at the Box Office with a valid student ID. Kids 12 & under are FREE with a guardian.