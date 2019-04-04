Symphony Tacoma Music Director Sarah Ioannides to teach Cascade Conducting Masterclass at PLU

Submitted by Cascade Conducting.

Participants of the 1st annual Cascade Conducting Masterclass have said that the first ever conducting masterclass with Sarah Ioannides “dramatically changed my point of view on professional conducting,” and “challenged me to stretch my artistry.”

Ioannides during the 2018 Masterclass

“Named one of the top 20 female conductors in the world by Lebrecht’s “Female Conductors: The Power List,” Ioannides will again pass on the experience and knowledge that has shaped her into a conductor of “unquestionable strength and authority” according to the New York Times during the 2nd annual Cascade Conducting Masterclass at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA from June 17-22, 2019. The event will culminate with a final concert at Lagerquist hall at PLU on June 22nd at 7:30 pm. The concert is free to the public.

The second annual Cascade Conducting Masterclass at PLU will feature some additions to the program. It will be one day longer, beginning Monday, June 17th, with the final concert taking place on Saturday evening the 22nd. The Cascade Conducting Orchestra will be made up of 3 times as many Symphony Tacoma musicians as last year, and there will be more quality podium time for each participant (1.5 hours). The repertoire will feature a composition of Tacoma composer, and PLU faculty member Gregory Youtz. Time will also be dedicated to discussion of the business and media aspects of conducting, including applying and auditioning for conducting positions, crafting a resume, public relations, and how to balance these practical aspects of the business while maintaining one’s unique musical identity.

2019 Cascade Conducting Masterclass event poster

“…through what is undoubtedly a very challenging business, yet a highly worthwhile and valuable art form, one has to stay true to the music throughout. Preserving one’s own talent, faith to the music and performance integrity while navigating a successful path forward is imperative, so that great symphonic music can live on and not only be cherished by generations to come, but be a more relevant and effective platform for peace, expression and understanding of our world.”

~Sarah Ioannides

Participants will be encouraged to apply to join the Cascade Conducting Orchestra during podium time when they are not conducting. If chosen, participants and auditors who play in the orchestra will be given a discount for their services. Ioannides considers orchestral playing to be valuable for all conductors. She believes that participants of the masterclass who are chosen to play in the Cascade Conducting Orchestra will gain a lot from the experience:

“Having participated in conducting courses as a young conductor I especially felt the benefit of learning from within the orchestra. Communication skills that develop in the conductor from the perspective of a musician playing in the orchestra give a deep level of understanding and insight into what is needed from the conductor on the podium.”

The event will run daily from 9 to 5, and will take place in the Mary Baker Russell music building on the Pacific Lutheran University Campus. PLU is generously providing discounted meals and on campus lodging for masterclass participants. PLU is also offering continuing education credits for participants of the masterclass. For more information about the Cascade Conducting Masterclass please visit www.cascadeconducting.com. The application deadline for full participants is May 1st.

About Symphony Tacoma



Building community through music. Inspiring audiences with live musical experiences that transcend tradition, Symphony Tacoma has been a vital part of Tacoma’s cultural landscape for 70 years. In 2014, Symphony Tacoma welcomed music director Sarah Ioannides, whom the Los Angeles Times called “one of six female conductors breaking the glass podium.” Today’s Symphony Tacoma is a metropolitan professional symphony orchestra with more than 80 orchestral musicians and a volunteer chorus of 70. Keeping live musical performance alive in the heart of the region, Symphony Tacoma concertizes for an annual audience of nearly 20,000 citizens throughout Pierce County and the Greater Puget Sound area.

www.symphonytacoma.org

About Cascade Conducting

Cascade Conducting was conceived by Paula Nava Madrigal, Teo Benson and Sarah Ioannides in 2017 and is officially a project of the Ballard Civic Orchestra, a non-profit organization whose fiscal sponsor is the Whidbey Island Waldorf School.