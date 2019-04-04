Free Hanshik Festival at Mountain View, April 6

Submitted by Mountain View Memorial Park.

Mountain View Funeral Home, Memorial Park & Crematory in Lakewood celebrates Hanshik on Saturday, April 6 with a range of free activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the event, the community is invited to place the names of loved ones on prayer cards, enjoy traditional Korean music, dancing, ribbons and drumming, and complimentary refreshments. The first 150 visitors will also receive a gift.

Based on the traditional Korean holiday, Hanshik is celebrated each year on the 105th day after the winter solstice. The ancient holiday welcomes warmer weather and allows families a chance to reunite and celebrate all loved ones and their ancestors who came before them. Nowadays on Hanshik, families visit their ancestral tombs to spruce up and hold memorial services.

Mountain View Memorial Park is located at 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.