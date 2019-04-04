First-ever Youth Academy is April 13, 2019

The City of Lakewood Youth Council’s first-ever Lakewood Youth Future Academy is close at hand.

This event is geared toward eighth through 12th grade students who are looking to become leaders in their community and positively contribute to society as young adults.

The event is being held Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lakewood branch Boys and Girls Club, 10402 Kline Street SW in Lakewood.

Topics of the day include:

Helping youth learn how to participate in the civic arena;

How to stay healthy;

How to be an adult; and

How to take care of the environment around them.

The event will provide students with valuable networking and professional development opportunities and connect them with successful adults and high-achieving students.

The summit will consist of workshops lead by local leaders, activists, and mentors geared towards young adults preparing to contribute to society.

Lunch and a small breakfast will be provided to registered participants. The cost of the event is free.

Registration is required. Register online and complete a short survey.