Dance Theatre Northwest Offers NEW Spring Classes

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Dance Theatre Northwest offers students age 4 through teen and adult a variety of ongoing classes, training and performance opportunities.

Youth Ballet Class at DTNW

Programs range from creative movement to instruction in Beginning through Advanced Classical ballet, Pointe, Partnering, Musical Theatre, Jazz, Tap, Dance Exercise, Vinyasa Yoga and a NEW CLASS in Restorative Yoga for those of varying abilities and interest levels.

Class Schedule Spring 2019

Fees for group classes range from $7-18 per classroom hour. Summer enrollments are currently being accepted and the 2019 spring session begins April 8th. To register, for directions to the location or any questions, contact Dance Theatre Northwest at (253) 778-6534.

Visit their website at www.DTNW.org or email dancetnw@gmail.com.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-(C)-3 Non-Profit Organization.

Adult Ballet Group ~ Photo by Maks Zakharov

Our goal is to provide American contemporary dance performances and ballet-based dance education; to maintain artistic integrity; and to offer the community an opportunity to experience dance as an important art form.