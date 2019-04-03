Workshops for business entrepreneurs at the Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – Design, run and succeed in small business with helpful workshops from the Pierce County Library System. Learn about funding, where to start, how to develop a business model, and more through a series of free classes, in partnership with Business Impact Northwest.

Pierce County is a community where small businesses thrive. This type of small business class creates opportunities for people to pursue their passions and learn the skills they need to be successful.

Workshops include:

Entrepreneurs: Start Smart

Thought about starting a new business or buying an existing business or franchise and don’t know where to start? Gain insights from an experienced professional and walk away with resources to turn any idea into reality. Registration required.

Tuesday, April 9, 6-8 p.m.

Parkland Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Entrepreneurs: Funding a Vet-Owned Venture

Learn what is real and what is myth when it comes to finding money to start or grow a veteran-owned business. Discuss preparing for different types of financing and where to search for debt, equity and rewards-based financing. Registration required.

Monday, May 6 and July 22, 6-8 p.m.

Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Entrepreneurs: Square One

Whether in the idea phase, already in business, or looking to apply for a business loan, learn the first steps to start a business. Explore the planning process, local programs and services, and specific information about lending processes at Business Impact NW. Registration required.

Tuesday, May 7, 6-8 p.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Entrepreneurs: Hashtag Toolkit

Learn to use social media to benefit the small business entrepreneur. Explore the most popular social media sites and how to navigate them as a first-time user for business. This class is aimed toward individuals who are new to using social media platforms. Registration required.

Thursday, June 6, 6-8 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Entrepreneurs: Planning Toolkit

The Business Model Canvas is a strategic, visual, organizational tool that can be used to develop a new business model or document an existing one. Its innovative, visual approach gives business executives the ability to see the relationship among the different segments of their business and identify otherwise hidden opportunities or risks. Learn more about the Business Model Canvas, including the nine essential building blocks, its relationship to the formal business plan, and its effectiveness throughout the life of a business. Bring business ideas and be ready for an engaging, hands on class. Registration required.

Tuesday, June 25, 6-8 p.m.

Parkland Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

