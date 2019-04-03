Wilhelm Presentation, Book Signing at Neely Mansion

Have you visited historic Neely Mansion in Auburn? Only 22 minutes from Lakewood, it’s a step back in time. Here’s your chance to put that right. This Saturday, April 6, there’s an opportunity to tour this unique historic mansion completed in 1894.

Learn about the remarkable connection to the Japanese community and see a presentation by humorist/author Dorothy Wilhelm, with special Guest Elsie Taniguchi. You can be home in time for dinner.

Dorothy Wilhelm, newspaper columnist, speaker and broadcaster will be signing copies of her new book, True Tales of Puget Sound, and telling the stories she says “you’ve never heard before” at Historic Neely Mansion. The stories in the book, now in its third printing, feature previously untold stories from 20 Puget Sound communities. Elsie Taniguchi will share her story of the Japanese Internment which is featured in the book.

Historic Neely Mansion, the site of Saturday’s events.

Short story presentations by Wilhelm and Taniguchi are scheduled at 1:15, 2:15, and 3:15. Books will be available for signing. Neely Mansion is located at 12303 SE Auburn-Black Diamond Road Auburn WA 98092. Information at www.neelymansion.org and 253.833.9404



