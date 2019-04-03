Successful Volunteer Work Party in Farrells Marsh Park

Thank you Dave Zink, Mark Turpin, Carol Geidel, Marcia Geidel, Judy Bittenbender, Maria Sullivan, Roger and Lynn Neal, Ron and Jan Lucas, Rick Clark, Mike Henderson, and Harley Moberg for your hard work at Farrells Marsh Park on Sunday 31 March.

Armed with cutters, hand saws, and for the really big vines, battery-operated saws, volunteers liberated many of the park trees from the strangling grip of ivy. The hard work of the volunteers is now obvious throughout the park.

Participants were rewarded with perfect weather, and of course donuts and grapes at the end of the 2-hour event.

Trees remain throughout the park awaiting their deliverance from ivy. Stay tuned for future work parties to improve our parks and trails.