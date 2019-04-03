Humility and Ego

The following is an excerpt for an article Sheriff Pastor wrote for “Legacy in Law Enforcement Leadership” a publication of the FBI’s National Executive Institute

The motivation to enter law enforcement very seldom starts with ego and ambition. It usually starts with a sense of obligation. It usually begins with a desire to contribute; to be part of something larger than one’s self.

If we do things right, upon entering the profession, we put this intention into practice. We are regularly afforded the opportunity, in the course of our duties, to perform minor, “routine” acts of heroism.

This not the kind of heroism which requires us to perform great and powerful deeds and act as if we are “larger than life.” It is the kind of heroism which requires only that we are willing to be “larger than our own lives.”

It is a modest kind of heroism which simply requires us to actively translate our sense of duty and obligation into action.

Those who seek advancement and promotion within the ranks of police organizations also have this sense of a motivation to serve. But, the truth is, ego and ambition are also involved in decisions to seek advancement.

We cannot discount ego. Ego is necessary in our work. After all, our work often involves need to direct and control others in the context of serving the community.

So, those who enter the profession must have a degree of self-confidence and ego to do the job. And those who seek positions of command may require an even stronger sense of self and self-confidence.

Self-confidence is a qualification. But, it is by no means a sufficient qualification. It should never eclipse the idea that we exist to serve the agency’s mission, the people in the community and the best interests of our personnel.

If we want to lead successfully, and, for that matter, if we wish to police successfully, we cannot “check our egos at the door.” But we should always keep them “in check.”

In fact, one indication of a truly strong ego is an attitude of humility. Strength and humility. Both, in the proper balance, are essential to policing and to police leadership.