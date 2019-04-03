Caregiving film explores difficult choices for ill family members

Families always want the best for their loved ones. When it comes to caregiving, most decisions are made out of love, concern and the desire to respect the wishes of the partner. Occasionally, that sense of commitment and devotion can cloud judgment on what may be best in the long run.

Pierce County Aging & Disability Resources is offering another film in our caregiving series.

“What they Had” will show on Saturday, April 13, at the Grand Cinema, located at 606 S. Fawcett Avenue in Tacoma. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the film begins at 10:45 a.m. Complimentary popcorn will be provided. The film is free, but tickets must be obtained in advance online or by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600.

“Most caregivers are incredibly dedicated,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “But that dedication can sometimes cloud good judgement. Over time things change and different levels of care are needed. It can be challenging to see those changes and adjust expectations and assurances that were made earlier.”

“What They Had,” starring Hilary Swank, Blythe Danner and Robert Forster, is about a family in crisis as progression of a disease and the need for care reach a tipping point. It is rated R for language, including a brief sexual reference. This film explores the crisis that can happen when family members find themselves caught between the bonds of love, promises for care and new the realities of declining health.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources offers this film as part of our Family Caregiver Support Program. The program helps unpaid family caregivers with a variety of supports including education, counseling, adaptive equipment, housework and errands services and respite care. People can learn more about the program by calling the ADRC at 253-798-4600.