Tacoma Concert Band Presents: A Night at the Movies

Submitted by Lisa Cepeda and Sondra Shamrell.

It’s the music you remember long after the story fades away! Join the Tacoma Concert Band for “A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES” as they perform some of the most popular and memorable music from the world of film. From the dramatic “2001: A Space Odyssey” theme “Also Sprach Zarathustra” to the unforgettable music from “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” “Fantasia,” “West Side Story,” “Incredibles” and more, this is the music that made Hollywood great.

Gerard Morris conducts the Tacoma Concert Band as they rehearse selections from their upcoming “A Night at the Movies” concert on April 6th.

The curtain rises at 7:30 p.m., Saturday evening April 6th, at Tacoma’s historic (and beautifully renovated) Pantages Theater. For this especially family-friendly program, ALL 18 AND UNDER ARE ADMITTED FREE! Discounts available for seniors, students, and military personnel as well.

Don’t miss this musical trip to the movies, a treat for the whole family!

Who: Tacoma Concert Band, conducted by Gerard Morris, with special guest, emeritus conductor Robert Musser

What: “A Night at the Movies”

When: Saturday, April 6, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Pantages Theater, downtown Tacoma

Tickets: From $18 – $36. Tacoma Arts Live Box Office, 253-591-5894; 1-800-291-7593.

Further information: TacomaArtsLive.org/tacoma-concert-band; TacomaConcertBand.org

After the season finale, be sure to stay tuned for news of Tacoma Concert Band’s FREE summer concerts series in the park in August (days, times, and locations to be announced later). In addition, you’ll want to purchase your season tickets to continue the enjoyment as the 2019-2020 season commences in the fall and Tacoma Concert Band celebrates its 40th year!

