Recharge Your Family’s Superpowers

April is Month of the Military Child and with this exciting annual recognition right around the corner, Steilacoom Historical School District announces the third annual FAMILY.STRONG event.

This year’s Family.Strong event is a celebration of all our families – both military connected as well as those not directly linked to the military, and we welcome variety of military-connected organizations and helpful community resources to our districtwide event.

The 2019 theme is SteillyCon, and will include many exciting “Comic Con” inspired activities! We all know that playing games together is one way to grow bonds both within our families and communities – and Family Strong SteillyCon will be filled with superhero and comic-themed games, including carnival games, board and card games, physical games, and even a mobile-gaming truck with multiple screens.

Family Strong SteillyCon will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Pioneer Middle School in DuPont, WA. All district families are invited! And costumes are encouraged and everything is free.

FAMILY.STRONG. is sponsored by Project Safe & Sound (Department of Defense Education Activity Grant), Steilacoom Kiwanis and Sodexo Food Service.

The event will be held at Pioneer Middle School, 1750 Bob’s Hollow Lane in DuPont, WA.