Latest Steilacoom Library Speaker Series explores age, human trafficking, McNeil Island

Age, human trafficking, and a first-hand account about growing up on McNeil Island make up a varied schedule for Steilacoom Pierce County Library’s Explorations Speaker Series this April through June. This free series features monthly talks from Humanities Washington speakers and experts in their fields.

Learn more at an upcoming event.

What’s Age Got to Do with It?

Friday, April 12, 3 p.m.

Dori Gillam welcomes individuals from every generation to explore how to begin valuing all ages in this interactive and fun talk. Discuss how to talk about age and aging in a more positive, affirming way.

The Hidden Crime of Human Trafficking

Friday, May 10, 3 p.m.

Khurshida Begum shares her human trafficking survivor story and explains how sadly it can happen in every neighborhood. Learn how to recognize vulnerable people, identify red flags, find resources, develop appropriate responses, and understand why this hidden crime can happen in any community.

Escape from Prison Island!

Friday, June 14, 3 p.m.

Colleen Frakes tells her story in comic book form of growing up on McNeil Island, where both her parents worked at the McNeil Island Correction Center. Learn the unusual history of McNeil Island, including haunted trees, escape attempts, con artists and a resident sea monster!

All events are held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom. Friends of Steilacoom Library sponsor these free events in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association.

For information about these and events, visit www.piercecountylibrary.org.