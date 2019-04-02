Lakewood City Council’s Authorization of a $326,673 alum treatment

Submitted by Don Russell, Lakewood.

At Monday’s (4/1/19) City Council meeting City Council members voted 6 to 1 to authorize the award of a contract to HAB Aquatic Solutions in the amount of $296,975 plus a ten percent contingency ($29,698) for the 2019 Waughop Alum Treatment Project. City Council had already authorized a $94,086 extension of their consultant TetraTech for a total expenditure of $420,720 for the ill advised lake-wide alum treatment of Waughop Lake.

The City of Lakewood had previously paid $200,000 to their consultant Brown & Caldwell to prepare a Waughop Lake Management Plan. This Plan plus two previous plans advocated removing (by dredging) the layer of nutrient polluted sediment that was laid down in Waughop Lake by over 65 years of Western State Hospital’s discharging slaughtered animal waste, manure and human sewerage and 40 years of Pierce College’s intermittently discharging human sewerage into Waughop Lake. The Brown & Caldwell Plan indicated that should funding for the sediment removal option not be immediately available that the City could prevent harmful algae blooms by applying alum until funding for removal of the layer of nutrient polluted sediment becomes available. B&C estimated the cost of an alum treatment at $210,000 with a life expectancy of from 3 to 5 years.

City staff concluded that funding for dredging was prohibitively high (at $2.7 million) and likely not available from the State. Thereupon the City staff elected to change the focus of the B&C Waughop Lake Management Plan to that of a City staff/TetraTech Waughop Lake Alum Treatment Plan. This City Council approved Plan has a price tag of $420,720 funded primarily by Pierce County ratepayers who contribute $.85 on every $1,000 of assessed property value each year to the Pierce County Flood Control Zone District.

To convince City Council members that is should authorize award of a contract to HAB Aquatic Solutions City staff made a number of false and misleading statements in its Request for Council Action. They are as follows in quotation marks.

“The justification for this ($420,750) project is to remove phosphorus from the water column and blanket the bottom of the lake to suppress the phosphorus already in the bottom sediment.” The amount of aluminum sulfate and sodium aluminate prescribed by TetraTech is 2.2 times the amount of material prescribed by Brown & Caldwell.

“Such a project is contingent upon receiving permit approval from Ecology in early May.” There is no assurance when and if such a permit will be approved by Ecology. Yet the City has obligated itself to pay HAB Aquatic Solutions $326,673 for an application which may not be permitted, or if permitted, has an uncertain time, scope of work and cost of execution. This is putting the cart before the horse.

“We received one proposal for the project. Since the work is quite specialized, we expected to receive no more than a few proposals” The technical specifications were written by the City’s consultant TetraTech to purposely exclude all but HAB Aquatic Solutions as qualified to bid the project.

“HAB’s cost proposal is less that what our consultant, TetraTech, estimated.” TetraTech estimated the cost of the alum application at $780,000 wherein HAB’s $326,673 appears to be a bargain. However B&C estimated the cost of it’s prescribed alum application at $210,000 which is 27% of TetraTech’s cost estimate and 64% of HAB’s contract cost.

“There is no practical alternative other than to reject the proposal and not treat the lake at this time.” There are two alternatives that the City staff has not and will not consider. These include a $2.7 million sediment removal option paid for by the State whose institutions nutrient polluted Waughop Lake and a light annual application combination of an Ecology approved herbicide (to manage aquatic plant growth), an algaecide (to prevent nuisance filamentous green algae blooms), and a phosphorus inactivation agent such as 100% active ingredient powdered iron (to prevent harmful Cyanobacteria blooms. This latter alternative has precedence since it is the alternative used by local applicators AquaTechnex and Northwest Aquatic EcoStems to manage water quality in all the other (Louise, Gravelly, Steilacoom) nutrient polluted lakes in Lakewood. The estimated cost of the Ecology approved light combination chemical application is from $50,000 to $75,000 per year. Ironically the “not treat the lake at this time” option until State funding for sediment removal becomes available is the least costly option and avoids further (aluminum and sulfate) pollution of Waughop Lake’s already nutrient polluted bottom sediments.

By its approval of issuing a $94,086 contract to TetraTech to determine the quantity of aluminum sulfate and sodium aluminate to be discharged into Waughop Lake, draft the technical specifications that assured HAB Aquatic Solutions receipt of a $326,673 contract, and employ TetraTech as the City’s agent to assure that HAB Aquatic Solutions complies with all provision of its contract the City Council members have shirked their fiscal responsibility to the rate paying citizens of the City of Lakewood who elected them and assured further pollution of Waughop Lake’s bottom sediments.