Heather Hinds named new Lakewood Playhouse Production Manager

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to announce the addition of Heather Hindsto the Administrative Staff of the Theatre in the position of Production Manager for its organization as continues its 80th Season and prepares for its upcoming 81st Year in 2019-2020.

Heather Hinds

Heather Hinds is no stranger to the Lakewood Playhouse having served as Stage Manager for numerous productions including OLIVER, SPAMALOT and this year’s season-ender – Mel Brooks’ THE PRODUCERS! She brings with her years of experience in coordinating complex productions while bringing a sense of inclusion, as well as family, to every show. Her attention to detail, and commitment to professionalism, are just a few of her outstanding attributes.

She is excited to be building upon the outstanding work of outgoing Production Manager, Melissa Avril Harris, who is moving on from the Playhouse to take an amazing opportunity outside of our theatre.

“I cannot begin to tell you how lucky we are that Heather has accepted the position of Production Manager at the Playhouse,” said Lakewood Playhouse Managing Artistic Director, John Munn, , “She has so many plans that will enhance our existing production levels while bringing so many of her own through outstanding leadership, organization, sense of care and attention to detail for both the individual as well as all of the entire production teams!”

The Administration of the Lakewood Playhouse feels that Heather Hinds is yet another outstanding addition to their theatre team and that she will bring even more insight, and professionalism, to our Organization and the many theatres throughout Pierce County and beyond.

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499.