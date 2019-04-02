Emergency Activation of West Pierce Fire topic of April 4 Lakewood United meeting

April 4, 2019 “A Personal Story of Emergency Activation of West Pierce Fire and Rescue to other Regions (Hurricane Michael)” – Firefighter Mike Hamilton, West Pierce Fire and Rescue” (Karen – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7:00 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW near Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The upcoming Lakewood United topics are as follows:

April 11, 2019 “Waughop Lake Update” – Greg Vigoren, Surface Water Division Manager, Public Works, City of Lakewood (Kris – MC) confirmed

April 18, 2019 “Colonial Plaza Public Art Project” – Courtney Brunell, Planning Manager, City of Lakewood – (Steve – MC)

April 25, 2019 Center for Dialog and Resolution – Maralise Hood Quan, Executive Director (Pamela – MC)

Congratulations to Lakewood United’s newly elected Board Member Laurel Lemke, Grave Concerns Association Chair, and Former Director of Consumer Affairs and Volunteer Services, Western State Hospital! Welcome, Laurel!

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2018, are $25 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski if she is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, April 12, 2019 (2nd Friday) at 12:00 noon, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch, at Carrs Restaurant, 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Visitors are encouraged.