Bates: Student volunteers needed for mobile food pantry

Many of you know that the Nourish Pierce County Mobile Food Pantry is stationed at our South Campus on Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The organization brings a large semi-truck that can supply a week’s worth of food, including fresh fruit and vegetables, frozen meats and canned goods. It is high quality and nourishing food.

But we need your help. The mobile food pantry needs student or program volunteers to help stock the truck and prepare it for its visitors every Thursday. If you or someone you know might be interested, please contact Deans Josh Clearman , 253.680.7606, or Tiffany Williams , 253.680.7575.

Why is this a big deal?

One in four kids in Washington state lives in a household that struggles to put food on the table. People from all walks of life need to access food banks; families with kids, senior citizens on fixed incomes, and college students. It is not uncommon for college students to experience food shortages, especially when their part-time or low-wage employment is wrapped around a class schedule.

Who can participate?

Any student, staff, faculty, or community member can get free food. As a new client, staff at Nourish Pierce County will ask for your name, date of birth and current address . They also ask for the names and birthdays of others in your household. While you will be asked to show identification, if you do not have any identification, you will still be served. Please bring your own bags if possible. You can visit any Nourish Pierce County Mobile Food Bank once a week.

What does the mobile food pantry look like?

A large semi-truck that is converted into a mini-grocery store.

When does the mobile food pantry operate?

Thursdays during the school year, except for major holidays that may fall on a Thursday.

Where is it located?

Bates Technical College, South Campus, 2201 South 78th Street, Tacoma, in front of Building A.

How do I use the mobile food pantry?

Just stop by the food pantry Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Please bring a bag if you have it, but it is not necessary.

Thank you to…

Last, we would like to acknowledge the efforts of the following departments and groups who helped bring this service to our college community.

Sue Potter, the executive director of Nourish Pierce County;

All the students in ASG who helped run the food pantries so far;

The Business and Finance Office, especially Holly Woodmansee;

Al Griswold for his support;

Lin Zhou for connecting Bates to Nourish PC; and

Natalie Ferri, who donated food and bins in 2017 and brought forth the paper, “Hunger on Campus” that crystallized the urgent need for our students.

And a gigantic fireball-size thank you to the Fire Service team for stepping up and volunteering for February and March!!!

