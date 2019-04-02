Submitted by Lois Hansen.

Have you ever wished you had something in your car to give someone in need when you pass by them?

As a Realtor at Keller Williams Tacoma, my main purpose is to help folks find their perfect home. But I also feel led to give back to our community whenever possible.

On March 21, I invited those in my neighborhood, and community to gather at my house and assemble bags of kindness to keep in their cars for those times when we see someone in need. I provided socks, chapstick, shampoo, water, snacks, hand warmers, sanitizers, etc. I encouraged guests to make it their own creation to include words of affirmation, a bus pass, or whatever else came to mind that might help someone.

It was a great event to celebrate the beginning of Spring and enable acts of kindness!