Steilacoom Town Council April 2 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, April 2 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of March 19, 2019
- Approval of Payroll Checks #110984- #110990 in the amount of $149,201.67
- Approval of Claims Checks #111023 – #111073 in the amount of $242,057.81 and Manual Check #111019 in the amount of $14,472.00
- Expansion of Ground Lease for Telecommunication Tower Site (AB 2917)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- New Items
- Solid Waste/Recycling Contract (AB 2913) (Ordinance #1601) (*)
- Washington St. & Pacific St. Improvements, Change Order #1 (AB 2918) (*)
- Gray & Osborne Scope of Services, Construction Management Steilacoom Blvd. Improvements Project (AB 2919) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session:
- Parking Restrictions
