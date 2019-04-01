The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council April 2 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, April 2 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of March 19, 2019
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #110984- #110990 in the amount of $149,201.67
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #111023 – #111073 in the amount of $242,057.81 and Manual Check #111019 in the amount of $14,472.00
    4. Expansion of Ground Lease for Telecommunication Tower Site (AB 2917)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. New Items
    1. Solid Waste/Recycling Contract (AB 2913) (Ordinance #1601) (*)
    2. Washington St. & Pacific St. Improvements, Change Order #1 (AB 2918) (*)
    3. Gray & Osborne Scope of Services, Construction Management Steilacoom Blvd. Improvements Project (AB 2919) (*)
  6. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  7. Study Session:
    1. Parking Restrictions

