Pinwheels to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Hundreds of blue and silver pinwheels will spin on the south lawn of Pierce County Juvenile Court and throughout Pierce County in April to symbolize the need for child abuse prevention.

Since 1983, the United States has observed the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, spreading the message that communities must be more proactive in preventing child abuse and neglect. The pinwheel is a symbol of a happy childhood and is meant to convey that every child deserves the chance to be raised in a healthy, safe, and nurturing environment.

Pierce County Juvenile Court will also show our appreciation for the work that Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) and Guardians ad litem (GAL) do for our communities most vulnerable youth. We have approximately 240 volunteer CASAs who are specially trained to advocate for children in the foster care system who have suffered abuse and neglect. CASAs meet with children, families, and their support systems to make informed recommendations to the Court about what is in a child’s best interest.

The CASA program is always looking for new volunteers and has a goal of expanding their volunteers to 270 by the end of 2019. If you are interested in becoming a CASA, please contact Pierce County Juvenile Court Volunteer Coordinator Carrie Appling, via email or 253-798-3837.