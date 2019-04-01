Escape life’s pressures with A Year of Reading author events

TACOMA – Get lost in a devilish page-turner from J.A. Jance or explore the coast with author-illustrator Chandler O’Leary in the latest free author events from the Pierce County Library System’s A Year of Reading.

“Pierce County is a community that loves to read,” said Pierce County Library System’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Giving people the opportunity to meet and hear from authors continues to build on that love of reading and provides enjoyment.”

Based in Seattle, Jance is The New York Times bestselling author of the Ali Reynolds series, the J.P. Beaumont series and the Joanna Brady series, as well as five interrelated Southwestern thrillers featuring the Walker family. Jance began writing nearly 40 years ago and has more than 50 books to her credit.

Wednesday, April 10, 6-7:30 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

O’Leary will share the stories and process behind her new book, “The Best Coast: A Road Trip Atlas: Illustrated Adventures along the West Coast’s Historic Highways.” Based on a decade of sketching up and down the West Coast, she will share a behind-the-scenes look at creating an entirely illustrated travel guide. She is the author and artist of the illustrated travel blog Drawn the Road Again, and the co-author of “Dead Feminists,” a winner of a 2018 Pacific Northwest Book Award. “The Best Coast” is her second book.

Wednesday, May 1, 7-8:30 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

In addition to books to checkout and return to the Pierce County Library System, the authors will have books available for purchase.

A Year of Reading also includes personal reading shoppers in libraries and online through the Library’s My Next Read service, e-newsletters with reading recommendations, Read to a Dog to build children’s reading skills, and other ways to engage and connect people with reading.

Find more ways to offset the pressures of daily life and relax at www.piercecountylibrary.org.