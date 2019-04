It is no secret the Town of Steilacoom has been around for awhile. That means it has a lot of history. How much do you know?



The name Steilacoom which, was adopted by the Town of Steilacoom, is an Indian word meaning: Mighty chief which seems perfect when a town namer tries to make his mark by naming a town after a mighty warrior. Fire water like that found in copious amounts inside Steilacoom’s highly popular Topside Bar & Grill. Little Pink flower. Seems like a sketchy choice as no macho guy would ever name a town after a little pink flower. Plethora of salmon which relates to the town being contiguous to The Puget Sound which was jamb packed with salmon back in the 1800s.