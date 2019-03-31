Get ready for months long South Sprague Avenue ramp closure

TACOMA – Weather permitting, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation in Tacoma will close the South Sprague Avenue on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 as early as Saturday, April 6.

On the same night, crews will also close the eastbound ramp to South 38th Street for approximately one week. The closures allow crews to rebuild the southbound collector/distributor lane that runs between eastbound State Route 16 and southbound I-5 and the South 38th Street ramps.

Leading up to this work, next week crews have the following overnight lane and ramp closures.

Monday, April 1

Eastbound SR 16 collector/distributor ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

South Sprague Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Portland Avenue/27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, April 2

Eastbound SR 16 collector/distributor ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

South Sprague Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, April 3

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, April 4

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, April 5

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, April 6

Eastbound SR 16 collector/distributor ramp to southbound I-5 will close at 11:59 p.m. until late spring.

South Sprague Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close at 11:59 p.m. until late spring.

South 38th Street ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Southbound I-5 exit 132A to westbound S. 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Eastbound SR 16 and southbound I-5 exit to eastbound S. 38th Street will close around-the-clock from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. April 14. Drivers will follow a signed detour on southbound I-5 to South 56th Street interchange and back to northbound I-5 and exit 132.

Overnight lane closures are scheduled on I-5 and SR 16 for electrical, drainage and concrete work. Overnight drivers will see single and double lane closures on both directions of I-5 from 54th Avenue East in Fife to South 48th Street in Tacoma, and eastbound SR 16 near South Sprague Avenue.

Updated HOV construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.