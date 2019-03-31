The DuPont City Council has scheduled a Special Meeting on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 6:00 pm, at DuPont City Hall Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327, to elect the Interim Deputy Mayor; and to hold Councilmember candidate interviews and an executive session, under RCW 42.30.110 (1)(g) to evaluate the qualifications of an applicant for public employment.
DuPont to elect Interim Deputy Mayor at April 2 Meeting
The DuPont City Council has scheduled a Special Meeting on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 6:00 pm, at DuPont City Hall Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327, to elect the Interim Deputy Mayor; and to hold Councilmember candidate interviews and an executive session, under RCW 42.30.110 (1)(g) to evaluate the qualifications of an applicant for public employment.
