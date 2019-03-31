DuPont to elect Interim Deputy Mayor at April 2 Meeting

The DuPont City Council has scheduled a Special Meeting on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 6:00 pm, at DuPont City Hall Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327, to elect the Interim Deputy Mayor; and to hold Councilmember candidate interviews and an executive session, under RCW 42.30.110 (1)(g) to evaluate the qualifications of an applicant for public employment.



