9th Annual TCC Diversity Film Festival Coming to The Grand Cinema

9th Annual TCC Diversity Film Festival will take place at The Grand Cinema in Tacoma April 14-28.

The Festival is FREE for Tacoma Community College students with student ID. $8 matinee; $10.50 evening; $8.50 evening military rate with military ID.

Opening Gala: April 14 immediately following the 2 p.m. screening of “Rumble: The Indians who Rocked the World.”

Short Films: April 25. Includes films by TCC Students.

Director Q&A: April 25.A question and answer session with Kanani Koster, director of “The New Frontier,” will follow the screenings of “The New Frontier” and “Flipped.”

Dessert Social: April 28 immediately following the 2 p.m. screening of “Jinn.”

Tacoma Community College’s Diversity Film Festival (DFF), held at Tacoma’s Grand Cinema, explores and celebrates individual and cultural differences through film. This year’s theme is “Disruption and Dilemma.”

Find the full film lineup with trailers and screen times here.