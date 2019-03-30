Volleyball star Jocelyn Hillyer finds her place at Pierce College

Jocelyn Hillyer was proud to have earned a full-ride scholarship to play volleyball at Texas State University, but it didn’t take her long to realize a large university wasn’t quite the place for her. After her first year at Texas State, it was clear she needed to take her education in a different direction.

She took some time off to find her path again, before marrying her high school sweetheart and starting a family. The couple and their young daughter settled near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, where her husband is currently serving in the military.

Eventually, Hillyer, 24, decided it was time to look into going back to college. “I came across Pierce College, and fell in love with the campus,” Hillyer said. “I looked into the athletic department and saw the college had a volleyball team and thought I would contact the coach. The more I learned about the team, the more I loved it.”

She joined the volleyball team as a middle blocker, and quickly made a name for herself on the court. Hillyer was named MVP of the Northwest Athletic Conference West Region, and was also selected as a First-Team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA). This is only the second time a Raider has been named an All-American by the AVCA, but Hillyer gives much of the credit to her teammates.

“This team had so much talent,” she said. “On the court, I was there to play the game that I love, but I guess I was also knocking out records at the same time. We were all there to compete, to win, and to make a name for Pierce College. I was just focused on earning my degree, staying humble and playing with the team that I love.”

As a full time student-athlete, mother and wife, Hillyer especially enjoyed the resources Pierce College offers to help students be successful. On-site daycare services provided her with the opportunity to take advantage of convenient, affordable childcare while she’s in class and at practice. “I found the coaching staff and professors were all very supportive of my responsibilities as a student-athlete and mother, which really helped me reach my academic goals.”

Hillyer recently accepted a scholarship to play volleyball and continue her education at the Evergreen State College. Hillyer plans to continue studying early childhood education, with the ultimate goal of obtaining her master’s degree and launching her teaching career.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.