Sitar Player Anoushka Shankar Performs Newly Released Album: “Reflections”

Tacoma Arts Live presents Grammy Award-nominated sitar player and composer Anoushka Shankar at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater on Sunday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. She’s a world music superstar and a singular figure in the Indian classical and neo-traditional genres. Tickets start at $19 and are on sale now.

Released worldwide on March 8, 2019, Shankar’s newest album “Reflections,” offers a compelling retrospective. The album features a selection of fifteen of her favorite tracks, each of which hold a profound personal meaning. Together they create a space in which listeners can contemplate the world today and cultivate compassion for anyone facing violence, oppression or personal crisis.



Shankar believes that music has the power “to express how even within chaos, one can find beauty when in connection with another human being.”



“Reflections” explores her commitment to cross-cultural dialogue, and included in her selection are standout tracks from acclaimed albums such as “Land of Gold,” “Traces of You,” “Breathing Under Water,” and “Rise.” She traces her roots in Indian classical music in Jhala, based on the raga “Jogeshwari” created by her father, the legendary sitar master Ravi Shankar, whom she joins in “Pancham Se Gara”.



The album opens with “The Sun Won’t Set”, written with Nitin Sawhney shortly before the death of Shankar’s father. Shankar recorded the piece with her half-sister, Norah Jones, thirty days after his passing. “My father’s name, Ravi, means ‘sun’ in Sanskrit, and this song was a way for me to express my feelings in his final months,” Shankar recalls.

More Info:

www.anoushkashankar.com/

www.instagram.com/anoushkashankarofficial/

www.facebook.com/AnoushkaShankar/

www.youtube.com/embed/V6yMeJ1WxPg

Tickets are $19, $40, $55, and $69. To purchase tickets, call the Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.