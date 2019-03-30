April brings advancement on new overpass in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews building a new Berkeley Street overpass will implement a series of overnight ramp and lane closures on Interstate 5 next week in preparation for setting girders.

Lane closures will continue between Steilacoom-DuPont Road and Thorne Lane each night Monday, April 1 through Thursday, April 4. Lane closures begin each night, Monday through Wednesday, at 8:30 p.m., and on Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. All lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m. each following day.

No two adjacent ramps will closed simultaneously. Access to 41st Division Drive, Berkeley Street, Thorne Lane and Gravelly Lake Drive will be maintained with signed detours.

Monday, April 1

Northbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, April 2

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, April 3

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app. Advance information is available on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.