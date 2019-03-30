6 Guitars Delivers Musical Variety with Two Shows

TACOMA, WASH.-Tacoma Arts Live presents the one-man show “6 Guitars” on Saturday, April 20 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma’s Theater on the Square. Tickets start at $19 and are on sale now.

Performer and co-writer Chase Padgett plays six different characters showcasing music from Blues, Jazz, Rock, Classical, Folk, and Country genres. Each individual shares comical anecdotes with moving stories about how music has touched their lives and made them a better person along the way. The universal message connects with any music lover regardless of age, background, or favorite genre.

“6 Guitars” premiered at the 2010 Orlando International Fringe Festival where it won several awards including Best Solo Performer, Best Male Actor, and Best Musician. The show has now been presented hundreds of times across North America. The show proudly uses instruments and gear from PRS Guitars, Line 6, Shure, and Countryman Associates.

CBC Manitoba calls Padgett “a virtuoso guitar player and deft actor,” who plays the characters, “with warmth and compassion.” Performing for nearly 20 years, he has been named “a masterful storyteller and captivating entertainer,” by VUE Weekly.

In 2014, Padgett performed in a comedy showcase for NBC and has since worked with other comics from “Whose Line is it Anyway,”Wayne Brady and Colin Mocherie. He has also provided various roles at Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and the SAK Theatre in Orlando, Florida.

More Info:

www.sixguitars.com/about/

vimeo.com/304672957

Tickets to 6 Guitars are $19, $32, and $45 and are on sale now. To purchase advance tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, and visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.