Steilacoom Town Administrator March 29 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – April 2, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – April 8, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – April 4, 2019, at 2 PM at the Community Center

Preservation and Review Board – April 24, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Small Cell Public Hearing:

The Steilacoom Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on a proposed small cell wireless facilities ordinance at its next meeting on April 8, 2019. Under a new FCC order, wireless providers will be able to use existing light and utility poles in the right-of-way as supports for new antennas to provide high speed wireless service. The proposed ordinance provides regulations to minimize the visual impact of these types of facilities in line with the FCC order. A copy of the proposed ordinance is available on the Town’s website, townofsteilacoom.org.

The hearing will be at 6:30 PM in the Town Hall. The Commission will make recommendations regarding the proposed ordinance to the Town Council following the hearing.

Illegal Dumping on Town Property:

It is illegal to discard/leave items on Town property. Town property includes rights-of-way, alleys, open space, parks, and other facilities. We have recently seen an increase in animal waste (both bagged and open), appliances, furniture, etc. left on Town property. Live next to a park or open space area or Town alley? It is also illegal to place yard waste or other materials in the park or open space even if it is “just right behind your home”. The fine for illegal dumping is $250 per occurrence.

Monopoly:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom is collecting the Monopoly board pieces being distributed by Albertsons and Safeway.

If you are not playing the Monopoly game yourself and would like to help the children in our community, please collect the game pieces that are distributed with your purchases. You can place your game pieces in a container at the container at the Public Works office.

Public Safety:

Fraud Alerts:

Traditionally at this time of year and this year has been no exception, individuals will receive phone calls, emails, texts, etc. from individuals claiming to be from the IRS, Social Security, or even the utility company threatening dire consequences unless the individual provide them funds via gift card, credit, cash, etc. These are scams. Most governmental agencies will never demand immediate payment especially not one utilizing a gift card. If you receive such a call, do not provide the individual any information, simply hang up.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew removed the snow and ice control equipment from the trucks; performed right of maintenance; performed sign maintenance; compiled quantities and reviewed the pay estimate for the sidewalk retrofit project; applied torch-down pavement markings at Saltars Point Park and areas adjacent to the recently completed First Street project; and performed other maintenance activities.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

Staff met with the contractor to discuss constructability concerns and traffic control alternatives for this upcoming project. These discussions will continue next week.

Staff is currently working with Gray and Osborne to develop a scope of work for the construction management engineering required for this project. Staff will be attempting to bring this to Council for approval at the April 2, 2019 meeting.

PSE will be relocating gas mains along the project corridor commencing within the next two weeks. We anticipate this work will last approximately three to four weeks and create traffic delays. Please start taking alternate commuting routes.

Pacific-Washington Street Project:

The contractor started this week. We anticipate this work will take approximately 2 months. Staff will be requesting Council consider an addition to this project at the April 2, 2019 Council meeting.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed utility disconnections and reconnections for nonpayment; inspected the new solar installation in the 1300 block of Nisqually Street; installed a permanent service in the 200 block of Gove Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on the Pacific/Washington Street project; inspected new side-sewer installations on Division Lane; jetted sewer lines throughout Town; removed spoils from the lower yard; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew removed vegetation from the backbone trail between Chambers Bay Drive and Silverbeach Drive; mowed and maintained ground in the various parks and other facilities; sprayed weeds; and performed other grounds and facility maintenance.