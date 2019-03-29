Sounder trains to run Sunday for Mariners game

Mariners fans can bypass weekend traffic and take Sound Transit’s popular game day Sounder train to the 1:10 p.m. game against the Boston Red Sox Sunday, March 31.

The stadium-bound train from the south will depart Lakewood at 10:16 a.m. The stadium-bound trains from the north will depart Everett at 10:45 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the game.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to Mariners games this season is available at soundtransit.org/mariners

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail service to and from Safeco Field. Link runs every 10 minutes on Sunday and serves 16 stations — at the University of Washington, on Capitol Hill, in downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila, Sea-Tac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from Safeco Field.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available atsoundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at metro.kingcounty.gov/schedules/.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid the post-game ticket vending machine lines by purchasing a Day Pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.

Getting an ORCA card is a great way to skip lines at ticket vending machines. Cards only cost $5 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips. ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at orcacard.com.