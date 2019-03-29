Senate capital budget proposal includes O’Ban-requested projects for 28th Legislative District

Two local capital projects requested by Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-Pierce County, are included in the bipartisan Senate capital budget proposal for 2019-21.

The first is the installation of artificial turf fields at Fort Steilacoom Park at a cost of $975,000. The turf will replace up to four of the dirt baseball infields, allowing games to be played in inclement weather. As a result, Fort Steilacoom Park will be a more competitive venue for future tournaments, which will also bring additional economic benefits to the area surrounding the park.

“Playing baseball on a dirt field can be problematic in Washington because of our wet weather. No one wants a game to get canceled because a field is unplayable,” said O’Ban. “It will be terrific for sports teams and kids in the area for those fields to be resurfaced in artificial turf. It’s important to the families in our district that our sports fields are well-maintained, and this project will go a long way to making the park an even more desirable place to play ball in our community,” said O’Ban.

The second is Phase 2 of the Main Street Redevelopment project in University Place. The $1,015,000 allocation will support additional public infrastructure beyond what Phase 1 of the city’s redevelopment project entailed.

Phase 1, which also received government funding as well as more than $120 million in private investment, facilitated the construction of a new “downtown” for University Place, including a regional library and City Hall, public parking, more than 102,000 square feet of private retail and office space and 395 residential units.

Phase 2 will include additional structured public parking, extension of the road and sidewalk network, demolition of existing structures, and the preparation, engineering, design and planning of new structures. It involves the redevelopment of approximately four acres adjacent to the area redeveloped under Phase 1.

“University Place is growing rapidly and the redevelopment of the core of the city is essential to creating more jobs for the people moving to the area,” said O’Ban. “I’m pleased that the state will continue to support University Place through the redevelopment process so it can meet its growth targets while keeping its charm.”