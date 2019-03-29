Learn tips and tricks to getting your first job

TACOMA – Prepare for Life After High School with employment help from the Pierce County Library System. Learn the basics about creating resumes, applying for jobs, and doing interviews in this free series for teenagers and young adults.

“Job hunting can be challenging for seasoned professionals. Imagine how overwhelming it could be for a teenager,” said Pierce County Library System’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Equipping teenagers and young adults with a firm foundation on the process will give them the confidence they need to be successful.”

Events include:

Ignite Resource & Job Fair

Meet employers in the Parkland/Spanaway area. Explore educational opportunities and resources available. Ages 16-24. In partnership with WorkSource Washington.

Thursday, April 4, 2-5 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Resume Workshop

Applying for a job, creating a first resume, or looking for a refresh? ResCare staff will share tips and tricks and how to access free resources to stand out from other job candidates. Ages 16-24.

Wednesday, April 10, 6 p.m., Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E

Monday, April 15, 3:30 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Tuesday, April 30, 6:30 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S.,

Job Application Workshop

To get the job, you need to fill out a job application. ResCare staff will help job applicants prepare for the job hunt by gathering all the information needed and show people where to find job listings and apply. Ages 16-24.

Wednesday, April 24, 6 p.m., Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E

Monday, April 22, 3:30 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Tuesday, May 7, 6:30 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Mock Interviews

Interviews can be intimidating, even for experienced job seekers. ResCare staff will help job seekers practice interview skills to feel more confident when meeting with potential employers. Ages 16-24.

Monday, April 29, 3:30 p.m., Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

The Pierce County Library Foundation sponsors Life After High School.

Find more resources to strengthen practical skills and navigate the real world at lahs.pcls.us.