Join Retired Educators for Breakfast at The Spring Lake Cafe in Fircrest

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, PCSRA Corresponding Secretary.

The Pierce County School Retirees Association invites all retired educators in Pierce County to meet for breakfast or coffee at The Spring Lake Cafe in Fircrest, 616 Regents Blvd, Fircrest, WA, on Thursday, April 4th at 10:30 am.

Each month during the academic year we schedule a “no host” Social. While this is an informal gathering, members can provide an update on legislation that effects your retirement benefits. The Washington State School Retirees Association is dedicated to the preservation of promised benefits for our retired and active school employees. We would love to meet you. Join Us!

For additional information on our organization please refer to the WSSRA website.