Work Party at Farrells Marsh on March 31

The ivy on the trees in the Community Center Park is looking a bit stressed and will slowly wither away–the result of our collective efforts a few weeks ago.

Please help continue the effort at Farrells Marsh Park where ivy has made a comeback climbing up trees throughout the park. We will meet at the Chambers St entrance at 1 PM on Sunday, 31 March.

There will be some garden pruners, work gloves, and safety glasses on hand. Bring your own tools if you have them. A hand saw (or battery-powered hand saw) for the monster vines, small pry bars, hammer, and strong garden pruners are good tools for removing the ivy.

3 Steps to Remove Ivy from Trees

Use garden clippers to cut ivy at the bottom around the entire trunk of all infested trees. … Pull all ivy vines out of the ground around the base of the tree. Once cut, leave ivy on the tree. Pulling the vines away from the tree can damage the bark, leaving the tree’s delicate cambium and phloem vulnerable to desiccation and disease.

The sap of English ivy can cause a rash in sensitive individuals. Always wear gloves and protective clothing when dealing with ivy or any plant, to prevent irritation.